Reward offered for info on hit-and-run involving pedestrian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crime Stoppers of the Lower Cape Fear is offering a cash reward for information on a hit-and-run that left a man with multiple broken bones in March.
At approximately 10 p.m. on March 23, officers responded to the intersection of Randall Parkway and Marlboro Street. When they arrived, officers located a 56-year-old man lying in the road with multiple injuries.
The man told police the vehicle, possibly a white, large truck with a loud exhaust, “sped up toward him” as he was in the crosswalk. After the vehicle collided with the victim, the suspect fled east toward Kerr Avenue.
The victim suffered broken bones in his leg, ankle and foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at 910-343-3609. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-531-9845 or use Text-a-Tip.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.