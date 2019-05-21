Oak Island splash pad set to open on Friday

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Good news! Oak Island’s highly anticipated splash pad is set to open to the public on Friday.
Town officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. at the Middleton Park Annex behind Town Hall.
Following the ribbon cutting, the splash pad will be open for all ages until 6 p.m. The splash pad’s regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.
The splash pad was made possible, in part, thanks to a $200,000 grant from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. The town of Oak Island matched the grant funds.
The money is also being used to build a stage and amphitheater, and a playground at the Middleton Park Annex.
