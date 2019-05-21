Oak Island splash pad set to open on Friday

By Clint Bullock | May 21, 2019 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated May 21 at 2:08 PM

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Good news! Oak Island’s highly anticipated splash pad is set to open to the public on Friday.

Town officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. at the Middleton Park Annex behind Town Hall.

Following the ribbon cutting, the splash pad will be open for all ages until 6 p.m. The splash pad’s regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

The splash pad was made possible, in part, thanks to a $200,000 grant from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. The town of Oak Island matched the grant funds.

The money is also being used to build a stage and amphitheater, and a playground at the Middleton Park Annex.

The Oak Island splashpad is close to completion and we can't wait to watch everyone enjoy the park this summer! Stay tuned for the grand opening!

Posted by Oak Island Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, April 16, 2019

