NHRMC hosts ‘Stop the Bleed’ training at high school

Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call-to-action to encourage bystanders to become trained to help in a bleeding emergency before first-responders arrive at a scene. Laney is one of the first high schools in the New Hanover County to hold the training. Teachers said they planned the training after recent school shootings, like the one at UNCC. They said this is the reality we live in and they want their students to be proactive instead of reactive.