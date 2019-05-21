NHRMC hosts ‘Stop the Bleed’ training at high school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Representatives with New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Trauma Services Department hosted a Stop the Bleed training event at Laney High School Tuesday afternoon.
Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call-to-action to encourage bystanders to become trained to help in a bleeding emergency before first-responders arrive at a scene. Laney is one of the first high schools in the New Hanover County to hold the training. Teachers said they planned the training after recent school shootings, like the one at UNCC. They said this is the reality we live in and they want their students to be proactive instead of reactive.
“Sadly, in the world we’re living in today, this seems to be a reality and it seems to be more and more frequent and we just felt that if our students could be first-responders and help out others in need that this would be something,," STEM coordinator Ellen Salley said.
"They could take that home with them and in other places that they go, not just schools, and help others in the event of a tragedy,” Salley said.
About 65 STEM and Health Occupations students participated in the training. Salley said some of these students want to go into the medical field, so it made sense to have them trained. Some students were also a part of the school’s Chick-fil-A leadership club. One of the students at the training said even though it’s scary this is the world we live in, she’d rather know how to help during a tragic event.
“It’s so real to see shootings happen in our own backyards and not see any change and rather only see precautionary measures. So, going to a training like this and learning how to react in that situation only helps us and only provides a method for us to live,” sophomore Samantha Lewis.
The Stop the Bleed is a nationwide movement in the month of May where the campaign advocates the importance of trainings like Tuesdays. The team from the hospital has trained about 2,000 people in and around New Hanover County in the Stop the Bleed training, NHRMC trauma coordinator Brian Simonson said.
“The entire Stop the Bleed program is not just centered around school shootings. It’s centered around life threatening hemorrhage control and hemorrhaging is the number one cause of death in trauma and it’s one of the easiest things for us to stop," Simonson said.
"We’ve always done a good job with hands only CPR and things of that nature, but we fell short when it comes to hemorrhage control,” he said.
Salley said they hope to train all of their teachers at Laney in the Stop the Bleed training by next year.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.