Miss Victory Sunshine crowned Perfect Pinup Wilmington 2019

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nine women competing for the crown in the Perfect Pinup Wilmington contest raised thousands to help victims of Hurricane Florence.
The competition was part of the Rims on the River car show in downtown Wilmington on Saturday, May 18.
The women raised around $2,400 for the NC Disaster Relief Fund. The amount of money raised for the cause, along with scores from judges on the women’s personality, pose, hair, wardrobe and makeup, were considered in naming the winner.
As a result, Miss Victory Sunshine was crowned the winner of the Perfect Pinup Wilmington 2019 competition.
The theme was Garage Pinup, so the ladies dressed in classic 1950′s style.
This was the third year for the competition, organized by BrittanyJean, who blogs about vintage styles.
