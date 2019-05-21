Man robs Walgreens pharmacy of narcotics, deputies say

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they say robbed a Walgreens in the northern part of the county Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the suspect walked into the Walgreens in the 2400 block of North College Road.
The man reportedly went to the pharmacy counter, demanded some narcotics, and threatened the use of a gun, according to the spokesperson.
Employees gave the man two bottles and he left the store on foot.
Authorities are currently patrolling the area looking for the suspect.
If you have any information, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4200.
