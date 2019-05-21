Hoggard High School hosts signing day event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Monday fourteen student-athletes at Hoggard High School signed their letters of intent.
Soccer
Nicholas Kingman, Lenior Rhyne
Harris Barr, Methodist
Conor Stephens, Winthrop University
Lacrorrse
Conor McInnerney, William Peace University
Tyson Fenn- US Coast Guard Academy
Scout Philipp- Wingate
Tennis
Jake Ferner, Randolph Macon- Tennis
Track and Field
Keygan Pettigrew, UNCW- Track
Madeline Norr, UNCW- Track, High Jump
Caroline Flax, UNCP- Track, Pole Vault
Football Cade Edwards, Randolph Macon
Liam Crowley, East Carolina University
CJ Pipkin, East Carolina University
Zaequan Copeland, Louisburg
