Hoggard High School hosts signing day event

Hoggard signing day
By John Smist | May 20, 2019 at 11:09 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 11:52 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Monday fourteen student-athletes at Hoggard High School signed their letters of intent.

Soccer

Nicholas Kingman, Lenior Rhyne

Harris Barr, Methodist

Conor Stephens, Winthrop University

Lacrorrse

Conor McInnerney, William Peace University

Tyson Fenn- US Coast Guard Academy

Scout Philipp- Wingate

Tennis

Jake Ferner, Randolph Macon- Tennis

Track and Field

Keygan Pettigrew, UNCW- Track

Madeline Norr, UNCW- Track, High Jump

Caroline Flax, UNCP- Track, Pole Vault

Football Cade Edwards, Randolph Macon

Liam Crowley, East Carolina University

CJ Pipkin, East Carolina University

Zaequan Copeland, Louisburg

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.