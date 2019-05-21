‘He’s very dangerous’: Murder suspect’s ex-girlfriend describes him as evil

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mary Deschamps says hearing the news that her ex-boyfriend was accused of killing a woman was not surprising. Jermaine Pompey, charged with killing Quinchelle Carr over the weekend, had a history of violent crimes against women.
Deschamps was one of his victims. He stabbed her in 2006.
“All I remember was telling him I was about to leave and I was putting my shoes on and he drug me off of my bed and while he was dragging me off of my bed, I kicked him in his face because that was not the first time he had put his hands on me,” Deschamps said Monday. “I kicked him in his face and he just started beating me like I was a man.”
She says it was Pompey who told her he stabbed her.
“I never seen him pull the knife out or anything. I didn’t even know I was stabbed," Deschamps said. “When I seen the blood, I thought it was coming from my nose or mouth or something and then I seen my shirt was soaked.”
Pompey was not only convicted of stabbing Deschamps, but he also served time for setting her house on fire.
She says she believes Pompey thought she was still in the house and called her cell phone to make sure she was still inside the burning home.
“I was like, ‘Jermaine, did you set my house on fire?’ and he was like, ‘No, I didn’t do it, I didn’t do it.’ And he was on the run for three days and the whole three days he was contacting me trying to get me to meet him," Deschamps said. "He even asked me to meet him at Calvary Cemetery, which he later told detectives that if I would have shown up to Calvary Cemetery that he was going to kill me.”
Thirteen years later, Deschamps says she’s still afraid of Pompey. She says she can’t help but think she could have been a murder victim after hearing he’s now charged with first degree murder.
“My very first thought was just thanking God that I was able to live to see another day," Deschamps said. "I have three kids, I’m married and if he would have did that, I wouldn’t have never had the chance to experience what I’m experiencing now.”
She takes comfort in knowing Pompey is in jail without bond, and she hopes he stays behind bars.
“I’m hoping he spends the rest of his life there,” Deschamps said. "He does not deserve to be walking nowhere around in society. He needs to be there for the rest of his life.”
