Four charged in connection to methamphetamine in Pender Co.

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Agents with the Pender County Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested and charged four people in connection to a month-long investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in the Hampstead area.
Two of the four people were arrested during a traffic stop, which allowed investigators to gather information to take out a search warrant of a home on Sidbury Road.
Authorities seized methamphetamine, methamphetamine and other narcotics paraphernalia, and an illegal firearm when the search warrant was executed at the house. Two people were at the home at the time and were arrested.
