Former employees of Salty Paws continue closed store’s mission of helping animals in need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Salty Paws, a resale shop whose profits went to help animal shelters and rescue groups, closed in February. Two employees said they couldn’t bear for the animals in the area not to get that extra help anymore, so they opened PAWS Resale Shoppe in an effort to continue the original mission.
The idea of the shop is the same. People donate items for the store to sell, and all of the proceeds go towards getting animals spayed, neutered and rescued from shelters. Right now, the shop is partnering with A Shelter Friend in Elizabethtown and the Bladen County Animal Shelter.
“We all have the same cause, we want to save animals whether it be casts, dogs, squirrels, whatever. We want to help them all and for no one else after Salty Paws closed …. We had to make the mission continue, so this was the next step in doing that," manager Deborah Stroud said.
The store opened Saturday. They sell home décor, nautical decorations, small glassware, books and more. It is right down the street from Salty Paws, located at 5941 Carolina Beach Road.
“They [animals] are so innocent. They need help. I would rather be with the animals than people. I’m sorry. There’s just so much therapy. They give unconditional love. I get emotional talking about it because they are so sweet and we’ve been able to help a lot,” Stroud said.
She hopes the store grows and they will be able to help other shelters in the area.
