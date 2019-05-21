First Alert Forecast: searching for cooling showers as sizzling holiday weekend nears

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! In this forecast period, a weak cool front will tail into the Cape Fear Region Tuesday and engineer a slight temperature drop for Wednesday. Big heat is set to return by Memorial Day weekend, though, as a strong high pressure ridge reasserts its dominance across the Carolinas! Chances for needed showers and storms will remain limited in this pattern: 20 to 30% with the Tuesday front and only near 10% for most other days.