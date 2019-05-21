First Alert Forecast: abnormally dry; midsummer heat ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday evening to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Across the Cape Fear Region, a weak cold front will provide a slight drop in temperatures and humidity midweek. A high pressure ridge will be parked across the southeast for the remainder of the week and into Memorial Day Monday which will bring a midsummer style heat wave to the Carolinas. Parts of the region are becoming abnormally dry due to the lack of rainfall and odds in the near future remain slim to none.