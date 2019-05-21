DO YOU RECOGNIZE HER? Police seek credit card theft, fraud suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing a credit card and using it to buy nearly $1,200 worth of items.
The woman has used the stolen credit card at businesses across New Hanover County, according to a tweet the police department posted Tuesday morning.
The tweet included surveillance photos from the Food Lion located at 3905 Independence Blvd.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.