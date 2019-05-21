COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Special needs teacher wants visual schedules, calendars for her students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students with mental and physical disabilities are faced with many challenges in the classroom. One of them is keeping up with a daily schedule.
That’s why Amanda Ulfsax, a pre-K-2nd grade teacher at Acme Delco Elementary School in Riegelwood, would like for her students to have visual schedules, an illustrated calendar for children with special needs.
“Having visuals around the class is important for students to know what is coming throughout the day and particularly helps students with autism,” Ulfsax stated on the Donors Choose website.
Ulfsax, like many teachers across the country, is asking for donations through Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for their projects.
Ulfsax needs to raise $177 to pay for her project. Once she’s raised all of her funds, Donors Choose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school.
“I am requesting several materials to engage students with special needs during their craft/fine motor activities and morning group instruction,” Ulfsax said. “I requested pocket charts for our daily calendar that include the date, season, weather, day of the week, month of the year, and special events. Another chart will give students a visual of their daily schedule.
If you would like to help Ulfsax reach her goal, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.