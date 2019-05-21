Coastal Christian hosts signing day for four athletes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday was a day more than four years in the making for a quartet of student-athletes at Coastal Christian High School.
The four signed national letters of intent with the schools of their choice.
Isaiah Brooks, a four-year varsity soccer player for the Centurions, is headed to Warren Wilson College.
Brooks’ teammate, Walker Henderson, signed to play soccer at Mars Hill University. Henderson’s 86 career goals are second in program history.
Nicholas Chuisano is off to William Peace University to play baseball, and track and Field runner Addison Teter signed with Montreat College.
