Andrea, the first Atlantic tropical system of 2019, weakening near Bermuda

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Meteorologists with the National Hurricane Center are monitoring the first Atlantic tropical system of 2019: Subtropical Depression Andrea.
Subtropical Storm Andrea formed from a broad cluster of thunderstorms between the Bahamas and Bermuda late Monday afternoon.
Strong and dry atmospheric winds sheared and weakened Andrea to depression status late Tuesday morning.
Though Andrea will bring neither direct nor indirect impacts to the Carolinas, it remains an interesting weather feature as the Atlantic Hurricane Season doesn’t officially begin until June 1.
