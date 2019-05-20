Military plane crash reported near Havelock; pilot ejected safely

Amber Lynn Onizuk lives near the crash site and heard it all. She tells WITN, "I was outside we were headed to bible study. We heard the Harrier flying and then a loud crash and I said that plane just crashed. We drove up the street and everybody was running outside. We saw smoke in the field where we just had the wildfire. We ran into the woods to see if we could help and he was standing there. He said he was fine and said he had ejected. He said he was flying for 45 minutes and knew something was wrong."