Military plane crash reported near Havelock; pilot ejected safely

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WITN) - MCAS Cherry Point officials are reporting the aircraft that crashed near Havelock as a 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, AV-8B Harrier based out of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C.
According to Cherry Point, the pilot ejected safely and is currently being transported to Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern, N.C. for further evaluation.
There are no reports of civilian casualties or property damage at this time and the crash site has been cordoned off by military officials.
Amber Lynn Onizuk lives near the crash site and heard it all. She tells WITN, "I was outside we were headed to bible study. We heard the Harrier flying and then a loud crash and I said that plane just crashed. We drove up the street and everybody was running outside. We saw smoke in the field where we just had the wildfire. We ran into the woods to see if we could help and he was standing there. He said he was fine and said he had ejected. He said he was flying for 45 minutes and knew something was wrong."
Personnel from 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing responded to the scene and assisted the Havelock Sheriff Departments, which initially responded to the accident location.
The cause of the mishap is currently under investigation.
