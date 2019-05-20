Former UNC Wilmington head coach Jerry Wainwright joining Haith’s staff at Tulsa

Haith was a graduate assistant at Wake Forest University when Wainwright was an assistant coach with the Demon Deacons. Haith joined the UNCW program in 1990 as an assistant in under Head Coach Kevin Eastman, staying for two seasons years prior to Wainwright taking over the Seahawk program in 1994. Wainwright left Wilmington after eight seasons, with three conference championships and two NCAA Tournament appearances, to become the head coach at the University of Richmond. He left Richmond for DePaul University in 2005, where he coached for five years.