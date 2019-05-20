First Alert Forecast: a slight cool down ahead but mainly hot and dry days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday afternoon to you and thanks for checking in for your First Alert Forecast! In this forecast period, unusually strong high pressure ridge will continue to sear and steam the Cape Fear Region with summery weather. Forecast temperatures will continue to vary according to ocean proximity...
Tonight: Look for partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Lows will hover on either side of 70.
Tuesday to Thursday: Behind a weak front we’ll see a slight cool down with daily highs in the middle and upper 80s as skies remain mostly sunny. Lows will drop into the mid and upper 60s. Daily showers and storm chances remain in the 10-20% range.
Friday and Memorial Day weekend: Heat will make a return with highs back in the 90 degree or higher range, except at the beaches. Lows return to the upper 60s and lower 70s with higher humidity. It still looks mainly dry with rain and storm chances in the 10-20% range.
Subtropical Storm Andrea: Andrea formed southwest of Bermuda late Monday afternoon. It is not expected to impact the Carolinas.
