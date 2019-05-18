Wilmington murder suspect and victim were dating, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The suspect charged in connection with the death of a Wilmington woman over the weekend will remain jailed under no bond.
Jermaine Pompey, 33, of Wilmington, made his first appearance in a New Hanover County court Monday morning. He’s charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the death of 30-year-old Quinchelle Carr. Her body was found in her apartment at 608 North 30th Street in the Creekwood South community around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said Pompey and Carr were dating, and categorized the crime as a domestic incident.
Pompey said very little during the court appearance Monday, telling the judge “yes ma’am” when asked if he wanted a court-appointed attorney. His next court date is June 6. Wilmington police initially classified Carr’s death as “suspicious” and asked the public to be on the lookout for a black 2002 Toyota Avalon. A few hours later, police announced that they had located the vehicle and considered Carr’s death a homicide.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service said Pompey was located around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Pinewood Road in the Kelly community in Bladen County. SABLE also assisted in the arrest, according to the spokesperson. The spokesperson for the police department said Carr recently moved to the Creekwood South community, and that Pompey lived somewhere else.
Police haven’t yet released a cause of death.
Friends tell WECT Carr was a loving and caring mother.
“She was so sweet and kind to everyone. She was never in any trouble. She loved her kids so much,” Tima Johnson said. “She would give her last to anyone and always had good advice when someone was going through something."
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, Pompey was released from prison in February after serving more than eight years on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Pompey is currently on parole for that charge.
Regarding Pompey’s criminal history, District Attorney Ben David said he cannot comment specifically on Pompey’s history because of the pending murder case. David did say, though, “his criminal record speaks for itself as does the post release supervision that he was released on to after serving out his prior sentence.”
This is the third homicide of the year in Wilmington. All three have happened in the Creekwood South public housing community.
