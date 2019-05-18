Wilmington murder suspect and victim were dating, police say

Jermaine Pompey, 33, of Wilmington, made his first appearance in a New Hanover County court Monday morning. He’s charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the death of 30-year-old Quinchelle Carr. Her body was found in her apartment at 608 North 30th Street in the Creekwood South community around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said Pompey and Carr were dating, and categorized the crime as a domestic incident.