Highway 6: White Lake’s newest restaurant keeps customers coming back for more

WHITE LAKE, NC (WECT) - A town with over 100 years of history is making room for change. Hot Rods Grill sits on White Lake Drive right off Highway 701; one of the few restaurants at the lake open year-round.
When you’re driving through town, you can’t miss it. The parking lot is full and a Big Foot cutout welcomes you right at the door.
It’s a fairly new spot. Kim Harr and her daughter Betty took a big leap last April.
“I got mad and quit my job and decided to open up a restaurant,” said Kim.
You can count the number of restaurants in White Lake on one hand, but if you stop into the place on any given day, you’ll find it packed with delicious smells, car-themed decorations that take you back in time, and full of hungry and happy customers.
“95-percent of them that come every day," Kim said. "Sometimes two times a day.”
Hot Rods Grill is known for its hamburgers and steaks, but also their southern hospitality and friendly atmosphere.
“Everybody that comes in is crazy and funny and we all have a good time,” said Kim.
One thing you’ll notice when you walk into Hot Rods is the fellowship between the customers. Everyone knows everyone, but just a few weeks, the entire town of White Lake will welcome hundreds of visitors and Kim is ready; ready for the summer, and for the long haul.
“We’ll be here for a while," said Kim.
Hot Rods Grill is open 7-days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
