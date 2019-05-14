Driver charged in school bus crash that left woman dead, injured 21 others

STANLY COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The driver accused of causing a crash involving a school bus in Stanly County that killed another driver and injured 21 other people - including students - is being charged one week later.
Elvy Flores-Matamor is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, driving without a license, and a failing to stop at at a stop sign.
The crash, which involved a Head Start bus, happened on May 15, around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 52 near Quail Ridge Road in South Albemarle. Officials say 18 children and four adults were injured in the crash. One of the adults, 63-year-old Cynthia Thomas of Albemarle, died in the hospital five days after the crash.
State troopers say Flores-Matamor was driving a pickup truck that ran a stop sign and struck the small school bus, which overturned.
Thomas was the driver of a car that was travelling behind the bus and was also involved in the accident.
Officials say 17 children and two adults were on the bus and treated for injuries. Three of the children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Thomas was airlifted to the hospital and one child was taken to another hospital with minor injuries. The driver of a third vehicle was treated for injuries but not taken to the hospital.
Families gathered at nearby hospitals to find their children being treated.
“I don’t know what I would’ve done if I would’ve gotten the news that it would’ve been worse than what it really had been," Qutiaya Clark said of her niece.
No names or ages of the other victims have been released.
