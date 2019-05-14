NCDOT hosts public meeting to discuss potential replacement options for Wrightsville Beach drawbridge

Concept 2 includes replacing the existing drawbridge with a new drawbridge to be located south of the existing structure, with a three-legged roundabout replacing the current US 74 (Salisbury Street) / US 76 (Causeway Drive) intersection configuration east of the bridge. The intersection at Airlie Road would become a RIRO only movement. The southern drawbridge features a larger bridge typical section than the northern drawbridge, providing a bike lane on each side and a multi-use path on each side. The multi-use path on the north side serves to connect the Cross-City Trail to the multi-use path network on Wrightsville Beach, and the multi-use path on the south side replaces the existing (to be removed) sidewalk on Causeway Drive, tying to existing sidewalk across the waterway.