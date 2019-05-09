NOAA: ‘near average’ Atlantic Hurricane Season likely for 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - After some pre-season action from Subtropical Storm Andrea, forecasters are predicting a near average hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their 2019 Atlantic hurricane season outlook Thursday.
The outlook calls for 9-15 named storms. Average is 12.
Of those named storms, 4-8 are expected to become hurricanes with winds reaching at least 74 mph or more on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. An average hurricane season yields about 6 hurricanes.
2-4 are forecast to become major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or more. Average is 3.
Prepare as always! It only takes one storm to make a difference!
In April, experts at Colorado State University released their predictions. Their report noted:
--13 named storms
--5 hurricanes.
--2 major hurricanes. (Cat. 3+)
A weak El-Niño is expected to remain, if not strengthen, during the peak of the hurricane season, which could result in cooler ocean waters. However, the report notes “considerable uncertainty” in the sea surface temperatures during that time.
It only takes one storm to leave devastating impacts. In September of 2018, Hurricane Florence caused $24 billion in damage and resulted in 52 deaths in the Carolinas and Virginia.
The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1, and runs through Nov. 30. To prepare for the upcoming season, be sure to visit the First Alert Hurricane Center for information including evacuation routes, and other considerations for your hurricane preparedness.
