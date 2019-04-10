Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

See smoke today? Orton continues controlled burn

Orton will continue its controlled burn season on Wednesday. March 2, with crews expected to...
Orton will continue its controlled burn season on Wednesday. March 2, with crews expected to burn approximately 500 acres.(Orton)
By Jim Gentry
Published: Apr. 15, 2019 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNABOW, NC (WECT) - Residents near Big Bay, located east of Boiling Spring Lakes, may see smoke Tuesday as Orton conducts a controlled burn.

Crews will burn about 275 acres as part of Orton’s “management plan to improve forest health and restore longleaf pine habitat.” The burn begins at 11 a.m. and is planned to be completed by 6 p.m. Fire crews and safety professionals will be on the site for the duration of the burn.

Orton Plantation will not accept visitors to the property during the controlled burn.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery
Phishing scams are sent out through an email, text message or social media platform. It will...
Brunswick County loses $4 million in email phishing scheme
Seth Michael Crane, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday to first degree burglary and felony larceny....
Wilmington man sentenced as habitual offender after pleading guilty in home burglary
Year-round paid parking was a hot topic at Tuesday's meeting of Carolina Beach Town Council
Carolina Beach leaders make changes to year-round paid parking
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

Both three and five gallon trees will be available.
Grab free trees and mulch at giveaway this Saturday
You can encourage your child to read by reading with them at home
N.C. students suffer from pandemic learning loss
Students still struggling with pandemic learning loss
Students still struggling with pandemic learning loss
Fire damages home in Ocean Isle Beach
Fire damages home in Ocean Isle Beach
Hearing for lawsuit against NHCS will continue Thursday
Hearing for lawsuit against NHCS will continue Thursday