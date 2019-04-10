See smoke today? Orton continues controlled burn

WINNABOW, NC (WECT) - Residents near Big Bay, located east of Boiling Spring Lakes, may see smoke Tuesday as Orton conducts a controlled burn.

Crews will burn about 275 acres as part of Orton’s “management plan to improve forest health and restore longleaf pine habitat.” The burn begins at 11 a.m. and is planned to be completed by 6 p.m. Fire crews and safety professionals will be on the site for the duration of the burn.

Orton Plantation will not accept visitors to the property during the controlled burn.

