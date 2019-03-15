Bill regarding land transfer for Pender County jail signed into law by governor

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Approximately 100 acres of property north of Burgaw will now be transferred to Pender County and used to build a new jail.
The measure passed was signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper on Friday.
In the past year, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office has had to transport more than 1,000 inmates to other facilities due to cramped quarters in the detention center. Nearly 1,605 man hours went into the 725 transports, which resulted in almost 78,591 miles traveled across the state, according to material included in the agenda packet for the Pender County Board of Commissioners’ March 18 meeting.
The issue has been a costly one for taxpayers. Since at least the 2013-14 fiscal year, the county has spent around $500,000 annually to move inmates to other jails.
But building a new facility presents its own challenges. County commissioners previously estimated a new jail would cost several million dollars to build, and a large enough piece of land would need to be secured.
At its March 18 meeting, the board passed a resolution requesting a local bill for the transfer. The resolution was drafted by Representative Carson Smith, who served as sheriff of Pender County for 16 years before winning the N.C. House District 16 seat last year.
Now that the bill has been approved, the transfer will come at no cost to the county.
Detailed costs for a new jail have not yet been released.
