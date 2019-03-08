Know where the traffic hot spots will be for the Wrightsville Beach Marathon

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Pack your patience if you’re trying to get around Wilmington this weekend. Drivers can expect delays as runners fill the streets for the annual New Hanover Regional Medical Center- Wrightsville Beach Half & Full Marathon.
Roughly 4,000 runners have signed up for he race, which starts in Wrightsville Beach at 6:40 a.m. Saturday and ends at UNCW around 1 p.m.
The race courses for 2019 are a little different than in years past due to construction and hurricane damage.
Drivers are asked to use caution during race hours near the course and should expect delays at intersections and roads along the route.
Here's a look at traffic hot spots, listed from most impactful to least impactful:
- Military Cutoff and Destiny – expect significant delays between 7:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
- Eastwood and Rogersville – expect significant delays between 7:15 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
- Oleander and Airlie/Wrightsville Ave – Expect significant delays between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
- Salisbury Street on Wrightsville Beach – Closed from 6:10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
- Airlie Rd Eastbound (sound side) – you will not be able to travel from Oleander to Eastwood Via Airlie – only from Eastwood to Oleander (west)
- 1 Lane of Eastwood and Military Cutoff will be shut down in Both directions leading into the intersection. Expect slower traffic
- Rose Ave/Mallard and Rill to Clear Run will be slower traffic
- Autumn Hall residents be mindful of marathoners between miles 20-23 in your neighborhood through 12:00 p.m.
The race benefits several charities, including the Community Boys and Girls Club and Hurricane Florence Relief.
