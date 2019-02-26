Documents: Slaughterhouse union officers spent funds on all-inclusive vacation, trip to SeaWorld

“We hold all our Local officers and staff to the highest ethical and professional standards. When a member reached out to us with a concern, we launched an investigation to determine the full extent of the situation. When the claims were verified, we acted to hold accountable those individuals who were responsible and removed them from their positions. We have zero tolerance for any actions that exploit our members or diminish the contributions our union family makes to our community. Listening and responding to our members, whom we have the privilege to serve, was our top priority throughout the process. We worked closely with our members to transition Local 1208 to new leadership and ensure that they would have the strong representation they have earned and deserve.”