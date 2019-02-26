Bitty & Beau’s manager to appear on Wheel of Fortune tonight!

By Jim Gentry | February 26, 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The manager of the beloved Bitty and Beau’s Coffee in Wilmington will be appearing on a beloved game show this week.

Kelly Skinner will appear on Wednesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant.

Wheel of Fortune can be seen weekdays at 7 p.m. on WECT.

Skinner has been with Bitty & Beau’s Coffee since it opened in its original location in Wilmington in January 2016.

There are now also locations in Charleston, S.C., and Savannah, Ga.

