Bitty & Beau’s manager to appear on Wheel of Fortune tonight!

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The manager of the beloved Bitty and Beau’s Coffee in Wilmington will be appearing on a beloved game show this week.
Kelly Skinner will appear on Wednesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant.
Wheel of Fortune can be seen weekdays at 7 p.m. on WECT.
Skinner has been with Bitty & Beau’s Coffee since it opened in its original location in Wilmington in January 2016.
There are now also locations in Charleston, S.C., and Savannah, Ga.
