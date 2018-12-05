Second suspect sentenced for armed robbery of Atkinson store

ATKINSON, NC (WECT) - One of two men accused of robbing a Pender County store at gunpoint pleaded guilty in Pender County Superior Court this week.
Both men have now entered guilty pleas. The armed robbery happened at the Family Dollar at 410 West Church Street in Atkinson on December 5, 2018. The men reportedly entered the the store, held an employee at gunpoint with a shotgun and stole $480. The masked suspects then ran from the scene, but were brought to justice when a store customer recognized them both and reported their identifies to detectives.
No one was injured in the incident, according to Capt. Rowell.
Akeem McKoy of Burgaw pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbery with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to 38-58 months in prison.
Jamal James Whitmore, 20, of Burgaw, pleaded guilty on May 30, 2019 to the same charge and received the same sentence.
Whitmore and McKoy were initially charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second degree kidnapping, larceny of a firearm and two counts of possession of stolen property.
At the time of sentencing both defendants were first time offenders.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.