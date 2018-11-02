Don’t Forget: Daylight saving ends soon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It’s that time of year again- Daylight saving is coming to an end.
The official end will occur at 2:00 AM on Sunday, November 4th.
This time clocks will fall back one hour. This means that as soon as the clock hits 2:00 AM on Sunday, it can be turned back to 1:00 AM.
Most electronics such as mobile phones and computers will fall back automatically but the few analog clocks still around including microwaves and ovens will need a manual adjustment.
Daylight saving time is the brainchild of Benjamin Franklin. The famous American inventor figured that because the sun sets later in the spring and summer, people should turn their clocks forward an hour, giving them an extra hour of natural light and saving energy. The United States officially adopted the practice it in 1918.
Enjoy the extra hour of sleep!
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.