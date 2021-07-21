Senior Connect
Rowing club a fixture on the Cape Fear River

The Cape Fear Rowing Club has roots dating back to 1875, but it's never missed a stroke.
Pedro Cano-Hernandez missing
Wilmington police searching for missing man last seen in UNCW area

One week after chaotic meeting cut short, New Hanover County Board of Education holds virtual Call to Audience
5 Signs It May Be Time to Schedule a Vein Health Screening
City of Wilmington to host “largest ever” career fair
Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Updated: 10 hours ago
By WECT Staff
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office say Krieger was last spoken to on July 18 and that he could be a danger to himself.

Activists hold press conference ahead of school board discussion of policy 5120

Updated: 12 hours ago
By Kendall McGee
Among the many controversial issues on the agenda Tuesday night to be discussed by the New Hanover County School Board was the district’s relationship with law enforcement.

Wilmington leaders update VIP ticket proposal for new amphitheater, pass updated resolution

Updated: 16 hours ago
By WECT Staff
Consideration of VIP concert tickets and a presentation of an unsolicited proposal to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with a toll bridge were among topics of interest on the Wilmington City Council agenda Tuesday.

SUV and moped involved in fiery crash on Shipyard Boulevard

Updated: 12 hours ago
By WECT Staff
A wreck between an SUV and a moped temporarily closed a section of Shipyard Boulevard Tuesday evening.

NHC Board of Education meets virtually, covers several important agenda items

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Elly Cosgrove
The board was not able to reach any of its main agenda items last week before the meeting was cut short during the call to the audience

Pender schools to follow state mandate, masks will be required

Updated: 14 hours ago
By WECT Staff
Although Pender County Schools believes families should be able to choose, the school board is tied to state law.
Missing: Pedro Cano-Hernandez

Leaders to consider updating policy that impacts students' rights at school
Pender County neighborhood continues plea for help with current road conditions
Neighborhood community is still frustrated about road issues

Marinas seeing banner year, good news for them, bad news for boaters trying to find slips
Boat owners struggle to find boat slips

Junior Fire Academy teaches teenagers lifesaving skills

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Mara McJilton
The academy is for high school aged students for an opportunity to learn lifesaving skills and what it takes to be a firefighter.

Marinas seeing banner year, good news for them, bad news for boaters trying to find slips

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Michael Praats
The COVID-19 pandemic had unexpected impacts on businesses across the region, from struggling restaurants to a surge in boat sales, but that surge has led to its own set of issues for boat owners.

Pender County neighborhood continues plea for help with current road conditions

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Dru Loman
Neighbors have expressed their concern to both state and local governments for years, but they keep running into dead ends.

Lock and Dam #1 near Riegelwood to close for fish passage improvements

Updated: 17 hours ago
By WECT Staff
The Cape Fear River Lock and Dam #1 will be closed to the public through mid-November for improvements to its fish passage.

Gigs for Graduates event will give high school graduates a chance to explore jobs, college opportunities

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Ashlea Kosikowski
High school graduates can explore college and job opportunities at an upcoming event organized by New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity, Cape Fear Community College and McDonalds of Wilmington

National Park Service joins push for Gullah Geechee greenway/blueway trail

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Kassie Simmons
A grassroots project to bring more attention to Gullah Geechee heritage is gaining some traction in Brunswick County as organizers gain a new partner to make it happen.

New Hanover Schools looks to entice new bus drivers with $1,000 sign-on bonus; to hold job fair Aug. 7

Updated: 19 hours ago
By WECT Staff
New Hanover County Schools is looking to entice new bus drivers with a starting pay of $14 an hour, a $1,000 sign-on bonus, and benefits.

State launches at-home COVID-19 vaccination program for those with limited mobility

Updated: 22 hours ago
By WITN Web Team
The new tool launches as the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus continues to spread in our state.

Helicopter debris discovered by Coast Guard in Albemarle Sound search

Updated: 16 hours ago
By WITN Web Team
The two men were flying from Virginia to the Dare County Regional Airport.

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in deadly 2014 hit-and-run in Wilmington

Updated: 21 hours ago
By WECT Staff
A man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Wilmington in 2014 is now behind bars.

TRAFFIC ALERT: lane of Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach to close temporarily Wednesday

Updated: 21 hours ago
By WECT Staff
The closure will be between the crossroads of Sumter Avenue and Spartarnburg Avenue.

Work to repair the Battleship North Carolina’s hull is now complete

Updated: 22 hours ago
By WECT Staff
It’s been a years-long process, but repair work to the hull of the Battleship North Carolina has been completed.

Next vaccine lottery drawings happening Wednesday

Updated: 23 hours ago
By WECT Staff
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday will hold the next drawings for the state’s vaccine lottery.

Get Fit with 6: shooting as an Olympic sport

Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:31 AM EDT
By Kim Ratcliff
One of the 2020 Summer Olympic events is shooting air rifles. We head to Brunswick County where there's a new high tech, electronic rifle range and one of the best shooters in the county.

Columbus County man captured after six-hour manhunt

Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT
By WECT Staff
Daniel Graham Hayes, 31, is accused of breaking into a home on Blackwell Street in Cerro Gordo.

Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’

Updated: 14 hours ago
By MARCIA DUNN
The Amazon founder was accompanied by a hand-picked group: his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer from Texas — the youngest and oldest to ever fly in space.

AMBER Alert cancelled for three missing Asheboro children

Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT
By WECT Staff
Allegedly, Olga Diego Hernandez, 38, is the abductor.

Kure Beach Town Council discusses unsolicited bid to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT
By Elly Cosgrove
The council ultimately decided to support the idea of NCDOT moving forward and doing more research.

Officials call first concert weekend at Riverfront Park a success

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT
By Mara McJilton
The first concert weekend at Riverfront park is in the books, and the park’s manager is pleased with how it all played out.

City of Wilmington collects traffic data on Greenville Loop Road, residents concerned with safety

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT
By Dru Loman
The project included additional signage, barriers and more law enforcement to watch for speeders

Hundreds overcharged for parking during holiday weekend see new charges on bank accounts

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT
By Kendall McGee
Weeks after a parking glitch cost some families visiting the beach thousands of dollars, those same customers are reporting more unwanted charges on their bank statements.

Man sentenced as habitual offender after pleading guilty to break-ins

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT
By WECT Staff
Ernest Baldwin was sentenced as a habitual offender to 97 to 129 months in prison.