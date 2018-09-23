NC mother gives birth in makeshift hospital due to Florence's fl - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

NC mother gives birth in makeshift hospital due to Florence's floodwaters

By: Zach Winslett, Digital Content Manager
Keyanna McIntrye holds her new baby girl, Murphy, after giving birth in a mobile hospital. (Source: Atrium Health/Facebook) Keyanna McIntrye holds her new baby girl, Murphy, after giving birth in a mobile hospital. (Source: Atrium Health/Facebook)
BURGAW, NC (WECT) -

Historic flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence has put normal life on hold in many parts of southeastern North Carolina, but there's one thing it couldn't stop: Keyanna McIntyre giving birth.

McIntyre gave birth to a girl on Friday inside Carolinas MED-1, a mobile hospital in front of a Family Dollar in Burgaw, North Carolina. The makeshift medical center had been the only functional facility within a 50-mile radius since Sept. 17. 

McIntyre, 41-weeks pregnant with nowhere else to go, arrived at the mobile hospital at 8 a.m. Friday.

Surrounded by her husband and mother, McIntyre relied on the team of doctors and other medical professionals to bring her child into the world. Murphy was born after a few hours, a ray of hope in an area still reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. 

“It is just so crazy that Murphy came when she did," she said. "Everyone has been so wonderful to me and my family.”

The staff at the mobile hospital held a virtual meeting with a Charlotte-based obsetrician, who helped devise the delivery plan. Andrew Godfrey was one of the doctors who helped deliver Murphy. 

“This was just the icing on the cake," he said. "That we got to take part in something amazing like a birth, and things went well. This is the most rewarding thing I have ever done in my medical career.”

According to Atrium Health, this isn't the first time the MED-1 unit has delivered a baby. Doctors delivered a baby boy named Logan two years ago during Hurricane Matthew. 

The group attended to more than 400 patients last week alone. 

