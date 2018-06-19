First Alert Forecast: intense heat

Isolated to scattered thunderstorm chance will increase as we head through the rest of the week. (Source: WECT)

The National Weather Service has hoisted a Heat Advisory for all of southeastern North Carolina through 11 a.m-8 p.m. Wednesday. Please take steps to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly - people and pets!

Your forecast for...

TUESDAY NIGHT: Prospects for cooling showers or storms are slim but not at zero. Low temperatures are projected to be in the upper 70s amid balmy southwest breezes.

WEDNESDAY: Intense heat will remain in place as high temperatures climb to the middle 90s in most backyards. Heat index values or the "feels like" temperatures could be as high as 110 degrees, please take the proper precautions! The risk for a shower or storm will be between 30-40% for a cooling shower or storm.

THE LONGER-RANGE: The risk for a pop-up shower or storm will range between 30-40% through the weekend and 20% into early next week. Sweltering high temperatures will be in the middle and lower 90s through the forecast period with heat index values in the triple digits.

THE TROPICS: No new tropical activity is expected over the next several days in the Atlantic Basin including the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean.

