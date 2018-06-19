TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge work to cause lane closures on I-140

Drivers on the Interstate 140 Bypass in New Hanover County should expect to encounter a temporary lane closure heading over the Northeast Cape Fear River beginning Monday, June 25. (Source: WECT)

The closure is needed so NCDOT crews can safely replace expansion joints in the bridge. Expansion joints enable the bridge to expand in hot weather and contract in cold weather, avoiding buckling and prolonging the life of the bridge.

The closures will be in place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays until Friday, June 29. One lane will remain open at all times. All lanes will be open by the weekend.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive carefully through the work zone and to expect possible delays.

