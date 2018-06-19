Brunswick Co. man accused of sex crimes against teen

A Brunswick County man is accused of sex crimes against a teen.

Jonathan Ricardo Daniels, 34, was arrested Monday and charged with statutory rape of a child age 15 or under and statutory sex offense with a child age 15 or under.

According to an arrest warrant, the charges stem from incidents that occurred between May 15 and June 15. The victim was 15 at the time.

Daniels was booked under a $500,000 bond.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Daniels was convicted of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon on January 2016.

