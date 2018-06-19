Southport Fire Department to provide fire protection to Yaupon Beach

The Southport Fire Department will take over the fire district previously protected by the now-dissolved Yaupon Beach Volunteer Fire Department. (Source: WECT)

Brunswick County Commissioners approved a contract last night with the City of Southport to provide fire protection to the Yaupon Beach Fire District.

According to the county documents, the contract starts July 1st and can be renewed annually. Any fire fees, a tax on homeowners to pay for protection, collected in Yaupon Beach will be given to the City of Southport.

The City of Southport recently entered an agreement to staff the Caswell Beach Fire Station.

