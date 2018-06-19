3 dead after being pulled from Durham apartment complex pool

Three people are dead after they were pulled from a pool at an apartment complex in Durham early Tuesday.(Source: WNCN)

A total of four people were swimming when three of them were pulled from the pool at Chapel Tower Apartments, police said.

Authorities received the call shortly after 3 a.m. and arriving units found two males and a female submerged in the water, police said.

Details on what happened at the pool are scant but police confirmed the group was swimming after hours when the deaths occurred.

The fourth person who was in the water is being questioned by officers at Durham police headquarters.