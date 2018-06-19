TRAFFIC ALERT: Isabel Holmes Bridge to open this morning - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Isabel Holmes Bridge is expected to open at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday for a sailboat.

According to the bridge tenders, both the Isabel Holmes and Cape Fear Memorial bridges also will open later Tuesday for a tanker that is leaving the port. A time has not been determined for those openings.

