Carolina Beach board unanimously supports Freeman Park decision

At Monday night's meeting, Carolina Beach Board of Adjustment voted unanimously to uphold a decision it made concerning Freeman Park.

In February, a company that owns private property in the park reportedly installed posts and rope. The property owners did not apply for any permits or consult with the town prior to putting up the posts and rope.

The town shut the park down to all vehicle traffic until the items were removed.

Carolina Beach leaders issued a notice of violation to have the posts taken down, but the property owner appealed that decision, prompting Monday's discussion of the issue.

Freeman Park reopened in late February.

