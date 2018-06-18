Carolina Beach board unanimously supports Freeman Park decision

Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.More >>
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.More >>
Wendy Paris couldn’t be prouder of her son Trey, 18, after he graduated from West Bladen High School with the class of 2018 and has now volunteered to join the military. But Wendy’s joy turned to outrage after she says a school policy punished her Trey from displaying his commitment to military service.More >>
Wendy Paris couldn’t be prouder of her son Trey, 18, after he graduated from West Bladen High School with the class of 2018 and has now volunteered to join the military. But Wendy’s joy turned to outrage after she says a school policy punished her Trey from displaying his commitment to military service.More >>
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.More >>
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.More >>
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.More >>
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.More >>