Help it help you: AC maintenance tips for summer - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Help it help you: AC maintenance tips for summer

By: Alex Guarino, General Assignment Reporter
Connect
AC units will be forced to work this week as temperatures in southeastern North Carolina soar. (Source: WECT) AC units will be forced to work this week as temperatures in southeastern North Carolina soar. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

As heat indexes soar to 100 degrees and higher, air conditioners will be working overtime to keep homes and buildings cool.

High heat can often push AC units to the breaking point, causing most heating and air companies to become inundated with calls during the summer months. 

Justin Anderson, owner of Anderson Air, recommends calling immediately if you suspect your AC unit is having problems. 

“Call right away. Get on the schedule. Everybody’s company is backed up 3-5 days,” he said. 

In the summer months, air conditioning units may not function at their peak. Anderson says if they are keeping your house within 20 degrees of the set temperature on the hottest days, they're functioning properly. 

“A lot of people call because their AC's not keeping up with the heat," Anderson said. "The biggest thing I tell everyone is, if it’s maintaining (indoors) somewhere between 70-78 degrees, (it's working). When the houses start creeping up past 80 degrees, that’s probably time for concern to go ahead and give us a call.”

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

