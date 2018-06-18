CAA men's basketball tournament moving to Washington, D.C.

The Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament is moving to Washington, D.C.

On Monday, the CAA announced it reached an agreement with Events DC to host the tournament in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The tournament will be played at the Entertainment & Sports Arena, a 4,200-seat venue that will be the home court for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the NBA G-League’s Capital City Go-Go.

The building is in the final stages of construction and is scheduled to open in September.

For the last two seasons, the CAA tourney was held at the North Charleston Coliseum in South Carolina.

