'I am blessed to be home': Judge Ola Lewis welcomed home during prayer vigil

Dozens of Judge Lewis' family and friends gathered Monday at the Brunswick County Courthouse for a prayer vigil (Source: Ola Lewis)

Judge Ola Lewis was greeted by friends and family Monday at a prayer vigil at the Brunswick County Courthouse.

Lewis has been in Minnesota for several months undergoing treatment at the Mayo Clinic for liver cancer.

"I am blessed to be home, surrounded by friends and family who love me and continue to pray for my strength and health," Lewis said.

Lewis, the senior resident superior court judge in the 13th district, returned to Brunswick County to file for re-election.

The Brunswick County native says prayer vigils like Monday's have provided her inspiration.

"The prayer vigil has been a source of encouragement since the day it started," she says. "I was honored to be in the midst of prayer warriors today."

Lewis returns to the Mayo Clinic on June 25 to complete radiation. The treatments are scheduled to take six weeks.

