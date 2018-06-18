Brunswick Co. teen wanted on rape charges

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a teenager wanted on rape and other charges.

According to sheriff's office social media posts, Hunter Joseph Lent, 18, is facing second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sex offense and indecent liberties charges.

Lent is 5-foot-7, weighs 170 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Det. Mylod at ?910-508-7626? or call 911.

