Teaching contract for Topsail High baseball coach not being renewed

Topsail High School baseball coach Aaron Rimer’s teaching contract hasn’t been renewed.

A source confirms that Rimer received a letter on Monday from Steven Hill, superintendent of Pender County Schools.

Rimer’s teaching contract not being renewed comes weeks after he was suspended with pay by Pender County Schools on June 1.

PCS confirmed on May 7 the Topsail baseball team had used an ineligible player, and ruled the team ineligible for the playoffs.

The Pirates forfeited 16 wins, changing their record from 17-6, to 1-22.

