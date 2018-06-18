Fran's Fans: Close to 600 fans collected to help elderly people beat the heat

WECT's Frances Weller vowed to sit on a stack of fans until they all sold. They sold! (Source: WECT)

Thanks to generous donations, hundreds of local seniors will get some relief from the heat this summer.

Close to 600 fans were collected Friday during WECT's annual Fran's Fans collection drive.

The majority of the fans were collected in New Hanover County. Those fans were delivered Saturday morning and distribution started Monday morning.

More fans will be donated to the New Hanover County Senior Center this Friday. The New Hanover County Human Resources Department is collecting donations from county offices. At least 50 more fans are expected to be donated.

117 fans were collected for Brunswick County seniors. 91 fans were collected in Pender County.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.