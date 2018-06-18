Father uses beach, drone to wish military son a happy birthday - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Father uses beach, drone to wish military son a happy birthday

A father writes "Happy Birthday Jeff" in the sand on Sunset Beach for his son, who is serving in Afghanistan. (Source: Facebook) A father writes "Happy Birthday Jeff" in the sand on Sunset Beach for his son, who is serving in Afghanistan. (Source: Facebook)
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WECT) -

A father wished his son a happy birthday in a unique, touching and modern way.

On Monday, a Facebook post shared on WECT meteorologist Gannon Medwick's page shows a man writing "Happy Birthday Jeff" in the sand on Sunset Beach before sunrise. Jeff, who is serving in Afghanistan, is the man's son.

According to the post, Jeff's father used a drone to get aerial footage of the happy birthday message, then sent it to his son.

