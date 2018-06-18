Head to the Arboretum for Bubbles 'n' Blooms

The Arboretum hosts an event called Bubbles 'n' Blooms(Source: Arboretum)

Bubbles will fill the sky at the Arboretum for an event called Bubbles 'n' Blooms.

The event is June 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The T'Geaux Boys and Bubba and Finns Tropical Treat food trucks will be there. Champagne, beer and wine are available from Fermental.

L Shape Lot will perform music.

Tickets are $10 per person. Children 10 and under are free.

Get tickets here.

