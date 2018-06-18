Judge Lewis to run for re-election as judicial filing period beg - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Judge Lewis to run for re-election as judicial filing period begins

Even though she is undergoing treatments at the Mayo Clinic for liver cancer, Judge Ola Lewis plans to file Tuesday to run for re-election. (Source: WECT) Even though she is undergoing treatments at the Mayo Clinic for liver cancer, Judge Ola Lewis plans to file Tuesday to run for re-election. (Source: WECT)
RALEIGH, NC (WECT) -

Judge Ola Lewis plans to file for re-election on Tuesday as the filing period for judicial candidates in North Carolina gets underway ahead of the 2018 General Election.

Lewis, who is the senior resident superior court judge in the 13th district, has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer at the Mayo Clinic. She said earlier this year she was scheduled to remain in Minnesota until the end of June, but would fly home to file during the two-week period which runs through June 29.  

Candidates running for district attorney, superior and district court, associate justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and one of three contested seats on North Carolina Court of Appeals must file at the State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement in Raleigh.

Both District Attorneys from southeastern North Carolina, brothers Ben and Jon David, are up for re-election in November. Ben David serves New Hanover and Pender counties in the fifth judicial district, and Jon David covers Brunswick, Bladen and Columbus counties in the 13th judicial district.

Other judicial races on the ballot in the fifth judicial district in 2018 include Judge Jay Hockenbury in Superior Court, Judge Melinda Crouch, Judge James Faison, Chad Hogston and Judge Lindsey McKee who are all in District Court.

In the 13th judicial district, along with Lewis in superior court, Judge Willie Fred Gore and Judge Bill Fairley are up for re-election in District Court. 

To check the list of candidates that have filed in judicial races, click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.
 

