Judge Lewis to run for re-election as judicial filing period begins

Judge Ola Lewis plans to file for re-election on Tuesday as the filing period for judicial candidates in North Carolina gets underway ahead of the 2018 General Election. Lewis, who is the senior resident superior court judge in the 13th district, has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer at the Mayo Clinic.More >>
The General Assembly is nearing final approval of changes to North Carolina's early in-person voting laws that Republicans say promote election uniformity but Democrats argue again discourage black residents from voting.More >>
A bill amended by the state Senate to address the backlog of untested rape kits sitting in evidence rooms across North Carolina is headed to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk for his signature.More >>
Lawmakers in Raleigh have changed the language inside a bill originally designed to proclaim the North Carolina Azalea Festival as the official celebration of spring in the state. An amendment approved Thursday included the substitution. The amended bill, which went on to pass by a vote of 104-1, now makes the “Azalea Festival in Wilmington the official azalea festival in the state of North Carolina”.More >>
The bill would allocate $10,000 from the state's general fund to help promote the festival. If enacted, the bill would become law on July 1.More >>
