First Alert Forecast: Heat advisories likely for southeast NC in the days ahead

Low rain and storms chances early week will ramp up later in the week. (Source: WECT)

Heat Advisories likely over the next few days with many heat index values topping 105. (Source: WECT)

Summer doesn't officially arrive until Thursday but that's just a formality: a hot high pressure system will deliver sizzling temperatures and stressful heat index values for much of this week. Your forecast details for...

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies and muggy lows in the middle 70. There is a slight chance of an evening shower or storm overnight.

On these summery days, please remember that pavement temperatures can well-exceed the already high air temperatures. If it's too hot for your bare feet, it is probably too hot for your pet's paws!

TUESDAY TO THURSDAY: Heat will be the big story! Daily highs Tuesday and Wednesday will top out in the middle and upper 90s with heat index values over 105 in many locations under scorching June sunshine. Thursday will be only slightly cooler with triple digit heat index values and a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms. Lows will be in the sultry upper 70s.

FRIDAY INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK: Still hot and humid with daily highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Most days heat index values will approach or exceed 100. Isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances Friday and Saturday drop into the stray range early next week again. Lows will remain in the 70s.

THE TROPICS: Shower and thunderstorm activity near the Texas coast has a low chance of development over the next few days. Otherwise no other tropical activity is expected over the next several days in the Atlantic.

