Off-duty WPD officer injured after responding to domestic dispute

An off-duty officer with the Wilmington Police Department suffered minor injuries after he responded to a domestic dispute Sunday night.

The officer told officials he was in plain clothes with his family when he noticed a woman running across the 3500 block of Oleander Drive into the Bank of America parking lot.

She approached the officer and told him she had been assaulted by her boyfriend.

The suspect then drove his vehicle into a parking lot behind the Chick-fil-A.

The officer reportedly identified himself, showed his badge and ordered the suspect to show his hands.

After the suspect refused to comply and began digging into the center console, the officer displayed his weapon and entered the vehicle through the passenger side.

With the officer partially inside the vehicle, the suspect allegedly began to drive away, dragging the officer with him before the officer fell out of the vehicle.

The suspect, Emin Eminof, 21, was arrested a short time later at his home on Kilarny Road.

He was charged with:

felony speeding to elude

felony hit and run

felony assault with deadly weapon on an officer

careless and reckless driving

He was booked under a $45,000 bond.

